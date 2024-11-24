Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.23 Million in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 177,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,355,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,323 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 260,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 178,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $22.78 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

