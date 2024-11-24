Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 8,620 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of AvePoint worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AvePoint by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AvePoint by 14.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $18.57 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,410,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,835,268.40. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $346,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,133,156.80. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,215 shares of company stock worth $1,903,881. Insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

