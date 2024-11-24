Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4.40 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,759 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CCS opened at $88.69 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

