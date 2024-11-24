Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Daniel S. Wood Sells 8,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $83,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,685.90. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter worth about $960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Articles

