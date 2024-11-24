Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Daniel S. Wood Sells 8,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $83,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,685.90. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
