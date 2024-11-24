Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. 239,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 428,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 217.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cosan by 405.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cosan by 114.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

