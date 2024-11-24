Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
Crane Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:CR opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $185.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.71.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Crane Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.
About Crane
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
