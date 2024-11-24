Crewe Advisors LLC Has $8.72 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,868,000 after buying an additional 789,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after buying an additional 1,053,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,570,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 308,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

