Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 63,661.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in EQT by 83.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 228,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 104,050 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQT opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $48.02.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

