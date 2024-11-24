Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 237,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,747 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,244,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $889,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.