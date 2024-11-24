Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.85.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

