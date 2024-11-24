Crewe Advisors LLC Takes $291,000 Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Crewe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 441,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 521,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 197,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $49.17.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.