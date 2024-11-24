CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $372.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 539.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

