Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 6,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $153,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 508,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,018,163.20. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $289,732.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $139,021.52.

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $13,108.73.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

LEGH opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $29.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

