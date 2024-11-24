CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Buys $218,410.92 in Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,068 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.19 per share, with a total value of $218,410.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,204.51. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

UAN stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.28. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVR Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.