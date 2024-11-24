Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $119,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

LLY opened at $748.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $865.01 and a 200-day moving average of $869.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

