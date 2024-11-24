Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Bought by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management owned 0.11% of Deluxe worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,406,000 after buying an additional 171,998 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,112,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,040,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 123,361 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,907,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Deluxe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $53,805.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLX

Deluxe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.