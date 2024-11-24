Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 51,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $182,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after buying an additional 402,026 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 195.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 531,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,333,000 after acquiring an additional 351,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG opened at $185.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

