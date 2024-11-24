Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $29.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of DDS opened at $446.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.86. Dillard’s has a one year low of $328.00 and a one year high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

