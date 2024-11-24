Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Increased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.