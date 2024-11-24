Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $76,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

