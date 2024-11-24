Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Bought by Long Path Partners LP

Long Path Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,022 shares during the period. Docebo makes up about 10.5% of Long Path Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Long Path Partners LP’s holdings in Docebo were worth $32,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCBO. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Docebo by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 264,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 41,965 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Docebo by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 446,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 120,396 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

