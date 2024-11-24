Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,493 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.0 %

NFLX opened at $897.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $908.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.82.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

