Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Health Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $197.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day moving average of $206.35. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.70 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

