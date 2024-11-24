Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,978 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,576,000 after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 75.6% in the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 184,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $144.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.02. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

