Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). 594,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 920,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.94 million, a PE ratio of -256.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 1.68.

(Get Free Report)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.