Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $241,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 8,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

