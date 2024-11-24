Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.451-1.457 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.720 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Baird R W raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $92.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.