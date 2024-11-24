Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.451-1.457 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.720 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Baird R W raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $92.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE ESTC opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

