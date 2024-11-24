EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $142.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EOG opened at $136.35 on Friday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.