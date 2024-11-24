Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 3rd

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

Equitable has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years. Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equitable to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Up 1.8 %

EQH stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Equitable has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQH

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. The trade was a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,596.82. This represents a 15.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,166 shares of company stock worth $5,709,605. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.