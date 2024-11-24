Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 144 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 179,211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,215.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $72.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

