Estate Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $33,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $619,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

