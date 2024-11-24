Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $535.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.54.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

