Family Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Family Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $63.34 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,130.14. This trade represents a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

