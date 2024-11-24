Family Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Family Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

