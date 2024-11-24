Family Capital Management Inc. Has $703,000 Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Family Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITM stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.