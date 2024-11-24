Family Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,986 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Family Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 319.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $39.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

