Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Senior Officer Acquires C$54,248.88 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade bought 15,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,248.88.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$201.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 8.02. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$15.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.98.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.