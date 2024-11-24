First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,326 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 257.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after buying an additional 439,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $60.20.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

