First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,978.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $687,543.75. This represents a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,049. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

