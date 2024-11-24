First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,298,000 after acquiring an additional 624,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avantor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,695 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1,634.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038,451 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Avantor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,006,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,348,000 after purchasing an additional 287,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its position in Avantor by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,128,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,624,000 after purchasing an additional 408,360 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

View Our Latest Report on Avantor

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.