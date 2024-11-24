First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 38,666 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,666 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,889,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,194,000 after buying an additional 396,558 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,530 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 377,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS HEFA opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.