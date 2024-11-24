First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27.

