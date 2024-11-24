First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 691.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 57,664 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 132,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 244.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $108.34 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $63.29 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

