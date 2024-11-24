First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the quarter. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Marmo Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 104,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NFTY stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $276.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

