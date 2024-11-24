Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 840 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

NVDL opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

