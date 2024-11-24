Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 80,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $138.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.71 and a 1-year high of $138.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $127.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

