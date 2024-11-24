Flagstar Advisors Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $84,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 53.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of YJUN stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $162.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

