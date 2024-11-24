Flagstar Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ISCG opened at $53.20 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $646.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

