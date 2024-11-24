Flagstar Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 405,129 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 37,460 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter.

FV opened at $61.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

