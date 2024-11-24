Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent Price Performance

About Fluent

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

