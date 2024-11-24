Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
